Cravey brings legal expertise to Chemex Global

Chris Cravey has joined the team at Chemex Global as VP, legal and commercial.

Cravey has extensive experience litigating intellectual property matters in different venues across the country, including the U.S. Supreme Court. Prior to Chemex, he was a partner at Jackson Walker LLP; a shareholder at Williams Morgan P.C. and an attorney at Vinson and Elkins. A legal O&G industry veteran, his experience also includes counseling and advising clients on transactional matters, such as technology transfer, licensing, and securing patents and trademarks.

For more information, visit chemexglobal.com.