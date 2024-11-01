Covestro appoints Ortega as senior VP and site manager

Covestro welcomed Victor Ortega as the senior VP for Performance Materials Operations in North America, as well as site manager for Baytown and Channelview, Texas, and South Charleston, West Virginia.

He also manages the global propylene oxide JV with LyondellBasell and is a member of Covestro’s U.S. Country Council. Ortega joined Covestro in 1999 as an intern, holding positions of increasing responsibility over two decades that included project manager and unit engineer.