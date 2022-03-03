Continental Fabricators names president, managers

Continental Fabricators Inc. (ConFab) recently made multiple additions to its team.

Fred Steinkuehler has accepted the role of president, after serving as ConFab's vice president of production since 2011. As president, Steinkuehler is responsible for oversight of business observations. He joined the company in 1994.

A 26-year veteran of the industry, Paul Barger was recently promoted to production manager. He has been assistant production manager since 2015 and will oversee ConFab's day-to-day fabrication activities.

Rob Berry has been appointed project manager. In his new role, Berry is responsible for assisting with daily fabrication oversight and tracking project movement through the fabrication process. He has been a member of the production supervisory team since 2019.

Lauren Sauer has joined ConFab as engineering intern. A mechanical engineering student in her final semester at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, Sauer will contribute ASME code design, production support and material certification to the team.

For more information, visit www.confabinc.com or call (314) 781-6300.