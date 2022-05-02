Conhagen Inc. welcomes Quintana, Mills, Black

Alfred Conhagen Inc. of Louisiana has welcomed Daniel Quintana as assistant general manager.

Quintana came from Cooper Machinery Service and spent the majority of his career in various technical and management roles with Archrock.

Andrew Mills is Conhagen's newest project engineer, coming from Ethos Energy Houston where he was engineering manager and a long-time employee. He will be based out of Conhagen's Texas location.

Sean Black has been added as Conhagen's newest project manager in California to help with increased production and expanding projects.

Black comes from Valero's Benicia Refinery where he worked as both a rotating equipment and process engineer.

For more information, visit www.conhagen.com or call (409) 938-4226.