Conco Services strengthens its team with new hires and promotions

Newly appointed as president of power markets at Conco Services, Willis Shook, is a specialist in strategic market expansion with a proven track record of high-impact leadership and over 25 years of industry experience.

Expand Willis Shook, Conco Services

Previously, as vice president, he steered an elite sales team to exceed annual targets consistently. His tenure is marked by extraordinary growth, including a record 300% revenue increase in the power, pulp and paper division, the transformation of the NDE division into an industry leader, and the continued elevation of the nuclear division.

Expand David Slayton, Conco Services David Slayton, Conco Services

David Slayton has been promoted to chief field operations officer at Conco Services. With over 25 years of leadership experience, David will oversee global operations, focusing on safety, efficiency and the delivery of Conco’s services. His expertise in strategic planning and process optimization is vital as the company expands its footprint in the power generation and industrial markets.

Christian Geppert has been named executive vice president & principal engineer at Conco Services. With over 30 years of expertise in automated heat exchanger tube, pipe and vessel cleaning technologies, Christian will oversee global engineering operations and product innovation. A recognized industry expert, he continues to drive technical growth and service excellence with multiple Conco-owned patents awarded in this field.

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Conco Services has appointed Tim Meyer as president of industrial markets. A 17-year veteran of the company with over three decades of industry experience, Tim previously led the industrial sales division to record-breaking growth and top- tier safety milestones. Notably, he was instrumental in establishing Conco’s nondestructive testing presence in the industrial markets