Timothy Meyer has been named Conco Services LLC's safety director. Meyer has over 30 years of industry experience and most recently oversaw Conco's domestic industrial division. In his 11 years at Conco, all industrial projects have been completed safely and without any OSHA recordables. He was promoted to vice president over industrial markets in 2016.

For more information, visit www.conco.net or call (800) 345-3476.