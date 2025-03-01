Colonial Terminals welcomes Neumann as VP of sales and marketing

Colonial Terminals (CTI) has named Robert Neumann as VP of sales and marketing.

In his new position, Neumann will help CTI grow its product handling portfolio by implementing commercial strategy, expanding existing customer partnerships and developing new business to support the company’s long-term growth ambitions. Neumann spent over 18 years in progressive commercial and operational roles at Cargill, working with a variety of commodities and specialty chemicals before joining Genomatica as VP of oleoalternative chemicals. Most recently, he led Ingevity Performance Chemical’s push into new markets, feedstocks and products as VP of oleochemicals.