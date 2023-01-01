Colonel Ben Mitchell begins new position with Kaneka North America

This fall, Col. Ben Mitchell was hired as the new health, safety, security, emergency and response director for Kaneka North America.

Mitchell is a retired U.S. Army colonel, Wounded Warrior alumni and has over 28 years of industry experience as a strategic leader successful in achieving regional and global team alignment, value creation, zero incident work culture and profit objectives, in addition to serving as a catalyst for a series of creative sustainable initiatives impacting employees.

