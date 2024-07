Expand Collins joins ATR as BD manager John Collins, ATR

John Collins was recently placed by BIC Recruiting to join the team of ATR Smart-Procedures as business development manager.

Collins is an industry veteran with over 10 years of industrial software experience. ATR tackles procedural challenges with SmartProcedures, an enterprise-wide digital platform. It transforms how high-risk, regulated companies handle procedures, ensuring top-quality digital processes that boost worker efficiency and safety.