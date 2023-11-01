Collins appointed VP, treasurer at United Rentals

Sybil Collins has been appointed as VP, treasurer with United Rentals.

She will have responsibility for all treasury functions, including capital strategy, cash management, inter-company financing, foreign exchange, interest rate management and related areas of risk management. Prior to joining the company, Collins spent 16 years at Morgan Stanley, most recently as managing director and global head of treasury planning and strategy.

