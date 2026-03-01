Coastal Bend LNG names Salazar to executive role

Jamie Salazar has been named senior executive advisor of government relations with Coastal Bend LNG.

Salazar, a U.S. Army veteran with 31 years in federal law enforcement, intelligence and program management, specializes in border security, threat management and risk mitigation. Certified for senior executive service roles and as a school safety consultant, he has led southwest border operations, advanced bi-national programs and implemented hybrid security models, providing strategic guidance on government relations and public-private partnerships.