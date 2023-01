Clifton retires from ATEC Steel after 16 years

ATEC Steel announced the retirement of VP of Sales and Marketing, Rick Clifton, who helped make tremendous contributions during his 16-year tenure, according to Jeff Heck, the company’s president and general manager.

He has positioned the company for future growth. Without question, Rick has been integral to the success of ATEC during his time with the company,” Heck said.

For more information, visit atecsteel.com.