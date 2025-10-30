CITGO welcomes Duhon as manager of corporate environmental excellence

Expand Dale Duhon, CITGO

Dale Duhon has joined CITGO Petroleum Corp. (CITGO) as manager of corporate environmental excellence.

A seasoned EHS and sustainability leader, Duhon brings deep strategic planning capabilities along with extensive technical and regulatory expertise. His previous roles include global environmental programs director with Indorama Ventures, senior manager of global environmental affairs with Olin Corp., environmental manager with INVISTA and environmental and PSM manager at Arkema.