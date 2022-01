CITGO Petroleum Corp. recently named Shane Moser its new vice president of HSE.

Moser joins CITGO with extensive HSE experience in the oil industry. Since 1991, he has held numerous positions with increasing responsibility in the HSE field, including leadership roles at Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum Corp. Most recently, he served as corporate HSSE manager for Motiva Enterprises in Houston.

For more information, visit www.citgo.com or call (832) 486-5764.