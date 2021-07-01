CIRCON welcomes Ake to sales team

Emily Ake, CIRCON Environmental

CIRCON Environmental has welcomed Emily Ake as sales representative, Gulf Coast region. She will be based out of CIRCON's corporate office in La Porte, Texas, as a member of the Refinery Services Group and will specialize in pipeline and terminals. Ake has eight years of experience in the environmental services industry and serves as president of Oilfield Connections International's Houston East Chapter.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.