CIRCON names McGuire business development manager

John McGuire, Business Development Manager, CIRCON Environmental

CIRCON Environmental has welcomed John McGuire as a business development manager. McGuire spent 25 years working on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange before pivoting in 2016 to help found 1212 Environmental. There, he managed and expanded services to include on-bulk waste streams, materials assessment and testing projection management, confined-space entry, COVID-19 cleaning and lab packs.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.