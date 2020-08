CIRCON Environmental has named Gary Higginbotham to serve as the company's chief sustainability marketing officer, in addition to his role as senior vice president of business development.

Gary Higginbotham, CIRCON Environmental

Higginbotham will continue to shape, lead and communicate CIRCON's sustainability initiatives to clients and industry.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call Higginbotham at (713) 504-0414.