CIRCON Environmental adds industry veterans

CIRCON Environmental has appointed Michael Jaskowiak as business development manager, containerized waste, and Wendy Mason as business development manager, specializing in circular economy and environmental sustainability.

× 1 of 2 Expand Wendy Mason, CIRCON Environmental × 2 of 2 Expand Michael Jaskowiak, CIRCON Environmental Prev Next

Jaskowiak is a 30-year veteran and Mason is a 20-year veteran of the industrial waste and recycling industry.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com, call Jaskowiak at (936) 499-3255, or call Mason at (713) 252-3193.