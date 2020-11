Gwendolyn Auman recently joined CIRCON Environmental as vice president (VP) of HR.

Gwendolyn Auman, CIRCON Environmental

Auman has over 20 years of experience in HR, 13 of which have been in the industrial services market. She will oversee all functional areas of HR and formulate strategies supporting CIRCON's business objectives.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.