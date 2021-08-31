CIRCON appoints Khan as VP, adds pair of managers

CIRCON Environmental recently appointed Karamath Khan as vice president of sales and business development – Midwest.

Khan joined the company from Water Integrated Treatment Systems Inc., following CIRCON's recent acquisition of the five-year-old startup. His responsibilities include leading a team of professionals to deliver sustainability, compliance and repurpose solutions to clients in the Midwest region.

Leah Thwing has joined CIRCON in the position of EHS manager. She is a certified safety professional with 15 years of experience in EHS, most recently holding the title of EHS manager for US Ecology.

CIRCON has also added Brandi Hartman as sales manager, based out of La Porte. In her role, Hartman will work to generate new opportunities as well as to maintain existing business in wastewater and containerized waste.

