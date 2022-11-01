Christy Catalytics welcomes Kurdish, Jones to operations team

Randy Kurdish and Nick Jones have joined the operations team at Christy Catalytics.

Randy Kurdish, Christy Catalytics

Both will be responsible for project coordination, customer relationship management, arranging freight for customers and resolving customer issues. Kurdish joined in April 2022. He was a logistics coordinator for Cardinal Health’s Houston distribution center, and a fulfillment and logistics specialist for Amazon. Prior to Amazon, he held positions in oil and gas in sales and project coordination.

Nick Jones, Christy Catalytics

Jones was previously senior logistics coordinator at a Houston-based construction sales company focused on the import and export of construction equipment.

For more information, visit www.christycatalytics.com.