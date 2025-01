Dr. Bill Christian, MD, MS, MPH, has joined the HASC Occupational Health Services team as an Occupational Medicine Physician.

Dr. Christian completed his residency in Occupational Medicine at the University of Texas and has a strong passion for worker health. With his extensive knowledge of public health, Dr. Christian is dedicated to promoting safer and healthier work environments that support the long-term well-being and productivity of employees.