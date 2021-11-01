Choe joins BrandSafway as EVP, CTO

Mark Choe has joined BrandSafway as executive vice president (EVP) and chief technology officer (CTO).

In this position, Choe will lead engineering, fleet management, business process improvement and product development at BrandSafway.

Most recently, Choe served as senior vice president of advanced R&D/technology for Samsung Electronics' digital appliance division. Prior to his work at Samsung, Choe served as chief technology/product officer at Keurig Dr Pepper and held various product development leadership roles at Whirlpool Corp., Dana Inc. and Ford Motor Co.

For more information, visit www.brandsafway.com or call (800) 558-4772.