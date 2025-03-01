Chevron’s Steele recognized as a 2024 Woman on the Move

Tifanie Steele, GM of Chevron’s Pasadena Refinery, has been named one of Texas Executive Women’s 2024 Women on the Move.

Steele oversees the safety, environmental performance, reliability and profitability of the refinery. She also spearheads Chevron’s Light Tight Oil Project, which is designed to enhance the refinery’s crude processing capacity. Each year, Texas Executive Women honors 10 leaders for their professional accomplishments and dedication to community service in Houston.