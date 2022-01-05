Chevron Phillips Chemical makes executive leadership changes

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.'s Scott Sharp, executive vice president, projects and environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S), will retire after 42 years of distinguished service.

In conjunction with Sharp's retirement, the company also announced the realignment of executive leadership responsibilities as follows:

Elliott Johnson, currently vice president, EHS&S, will join the company's executive leadership team as senior vice president, EHS&S.

Steve Prusak, senior vice president, corporate planning and technology, will assume additional responsibility for the company's projects organization, which includes overseeing the development of expansion projects in the U.S. and Qatar.

For more information, visit www.cpchem.com or call (800) 231-1212.