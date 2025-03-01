Chevron names Lane VP and chief corporate affairs officer

Chevron Corp. has named Laura Lane as VP and chief corporate affairs officer.

Lane will oversee the company’s government affairs, communications and social investment activities. Lane previously served as executive VP and chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer with UPS. Prior to UPS, Lane held senior positions at Citigroup and Time Warner. Lane also served in a senior government role at the office of the U.S. Trade Representative and as a diplomat in the Foreign Service with the U.S. Department of State.