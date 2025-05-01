Cheniere Energy has appointed W. Benjamin Moreland to serve as a member of its board.

Expand Cheniere names Moreland to its board of directors W. Benjamin Moreland, Cheniere Energy

Moreland is considered an independent director and has been appointed to the Audit and Compensation Committees. He is a private investor and the retired CEO of Crown Castle, where he held various leadership positions, including executive vice chairman, president and CFO. Moreland spent 15 years with Chase Manhattan Bank and predecessor banks, primarily in corporate finance and real estate investment banking.