Mark Newman, Chemours

Mark Newman, Chemours' current COO, will become president and CEO of Chemours, succeeding Mark Vergnano, who has served as president and CEO since the company's founding in 2015. Vergnano will retire from the company and assume the position of nonexecutive chairman of the company's board of directors for the balance of 2021. Newman joined Chemours in 2014 as senior vice president and CFO.

