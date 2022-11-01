Chemex Global welcomes Medina, Doiron and Cantu

Rocky Medina joins Chemex Global as director of integration and automation.

He brings 23 years of international and domestic integration and automation experience. His career in leadership roles includes successful execution of $90M of integrated equipment for an international pipeline expansion and a $30M Caribbean restart project.

Carey Doiron is lead analyzer engineer, with 20 years in analytical systems integration. Doiron is highly skilled in Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems design, process analyzer system design, sample system design and analyzer system start-up, commissioning and troubleshooting.

Juan Cantu is the lead analyzer specialist, with 18 years in refinery and petrochemical industries. He has worked in environmental and process analyzer systems, and performed startup and commissioning in the U.S. and overseas.

Rocky Medina Carey Doiron Juan Cantu

