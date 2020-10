Chemex Global has named Jignesh Fifadara its vice president (VP) of business development.

Fifadara will be responsible for contributing to sales innovations and tactical business development and enhancing responsiveness based on the company's strategic goals. He comes to Chemex Global with more than 13 years of refining industry experience.

For more information, visit www.chemexglobal.com or call (346) 388-6100.