Chemex Global has named Julieta Fiorotto its vice president (VP) of accounting and finance. Fiorotto will be responsible for leading the accounting team and driving the performance of the department.

She comes to Chemex Global with more than 19 years of industry experience.

For more information, visit www.chemexglobal.com or call (346) 388-6100.