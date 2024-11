The South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) has selected Hillary Charpentier as its new executive director.

Most recently, she was director of the Colonel Athletic Association at Nicholls State University. Her years of experience across a variety of roles at Nicholls include managing a comprehensive fundraising program and driving engagement across the greater Bayou Region.