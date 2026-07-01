Chagnard takes over as lead site manufacturing director for Dow Houston Hub Operations

Ellen Chagnard has assumed the role of lead site manufacturing director for Dow Houston Hub Operations, succeeding Sharon Hulgan.

Expand Ellen Chagnard, Dow

Chagnard transitions into the role from her position as senior technology center director, where she led research, development and technical support operations for Dow. The Houston Hub encompasses Dow’s major Gulf Coast manufacturing sites, including the Oyster Creek facility in Freeport, Texas, home to the world’s largest ethylene cracker. The hub is one of the most significant integrated petrochemical complexes in Dow’s global manufacturing network.