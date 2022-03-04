Cervenka, Melhart join Ohmstede

Ohmstede Industrial Services recently revealed that Kyle Cervenka and Tami Melhart have joined the team.

Cervenka has stepped into the position of business development manager for the Gulf Coast region. With more than 30 years of experience in oil and gas, he will work closely with Ohmstede's turnaround and specialty service groups.

Melhart accepted the position of business development manager. She will be responsible for promoting Ohmstede Industrial Services across the petrochemical market in the mid-continent region.

For more information, visit www.ohmstede.com or call (888) 803-5295.