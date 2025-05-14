Carboline welcomes Nobre as inaugural VP of supply chain

Carboline’s Priscila Nobre has been named the company’s inaugural VP of Supply Chain.

She will oversee the company’s sales inventory and operations planning (SIOP), service centers, customer service and transportation departments. With over two decades of experience at multinational organizations in roles spanning five countries, Nobre has a proven track record in designing and implementing global supply chain strategies. Her expertise includes leading transformational SIOP initiatives, distribution network design and optimization of inventory levels. Prior to joining Carboline, Nobre held key leadership roles at Corning Life Sciences, TE Connectivity, Cummins and World Wide Technology, among others.