CAPS promotes Gage to Northwest plant manager

Elizabeth Gage has been promoted to Northwest plant manager with Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Northwest campus.

In this role, she will oversee daily operations, ensuring safety and quality standards while optimizing production processes for HVAC systems and components in the data center market. Previously, Gage served as project manager with CAPS and manager of project management with ValvTechnologies. She also has a background as chief clerk of court for the Piedmont Judicial Circuit in the U.S. Marine Corps.