Camp, Jordan welcomed by Ohmstede

Ohmstede Industrial Services welcomes Shanna Camp as the newest member of its team in the role of strategic account manager, focusing on Houston and surrounding areas.

She comes to Ohmstede with more than 15 years of experience in the O&G industry.

Joel Jordan is the new senior project estimator, based out of the Deer Park, Texas, office.

Jordan has 24 years of experience in O&G. He will be responsible for coordinating and estimating projects across the nation, working with customers to give them quality and timely estimates.

