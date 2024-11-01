Ohmstede Industrial Services welcomes Shanna Camp as the newest member of its team in the role of strategic account manager, focusing on Houston and surrounding areas.

Expand Camp, Jordan welcomed by Ohmstede Shanna Camp, Ohmstede Industrial Services

She comes to Ohmstede with more than 15 years of experience in the O&G industry.

Joel Jordan is the new senior project estimator, based out of the Deer Park, Texas, office.

Expand Camp, Jordan welcomed by Ohmstede Joel Jordan, Ohmstede Industrial Services

Jordan has 24 years of experience in O&G. He will be responsible for coordinating and estimating projects across the nation, working with customers to give them quality and timely estimates.