CAM Industrial Solutions names Rice CEO

CAM Industrial Solutions announces Gregory Rice as the new CEO.

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Rice brings extensive knowledge and leadership to the role. Previously, he held key positions at Penhall, the leading U.S. provider of concrete cutting, grinding, core drilling and sawing services, where he managed operations across more than 40 locations in the U.S. and Canada. He also contributed to HydroChem, a top provider of industrial cleaning services, specializing in hydro-blasting and chemical cleaning for major sectors like refining and petrochemicals.