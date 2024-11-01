Calumet hires Ortiz as maintenance manager

Calumet has hired Miguel Ortiz as maintenance manager.

Ortiz has built a career with experience at leading organizations, including Shell, Evonik Degussa, Fluor Corp., KBR and Pemex Deer Park Refinery, where he served as maintenance senior supervisor. His expertise spans operations management and technical services, with a focus on refinery maintenance, pipefitting, rotating equipment and turnarounds, consistently driving efficiencies and leading teams in demanding environments.