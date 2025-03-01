BWC Terminals welcomes Ables as senior manager of HSEQ

Eric Ables has joined BWC Terminals as senior manager of Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ).

He previously served as the HSSE Manager for North America with Advario and Oiltanking and held various EHS roles with Kinder Morgan. With a solid history of working with major midstream O&G operators along the Gulf Coast of Texas, Ables brings valuable expertise in managing safety and environmental initiatives to his new position.