Brock Group strengthens sales leadership with key appointments

Expand Edgardo Torres, Brock Group

The Brock Group has reinforced its sales leadership team with three key appointments.

Edgardo Torres has been named VP of sales for the Southeast region, bringing extensive leadership expertise from his previous role as director of national sales operations at Lift Solutions Holdings, where he also led the Northeast Division. He has also held senior positions with TWR Lighting, Day & Zimmerman, Fluor Corp., Brambles/CHEP USA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and GE Healthcare.

Expand Michelle Mateus, Brock Group

Michelle Mateus has also joined Brock as VP of sales. She brings a proven track record across multiple industries, most recently as director of sales with United Site Services, and has held leadership roles with Encore Fire Protection, Grainger, Vivial and other organizations.

Expand Shawn Mills, Scaffsource

Shawn Mills, formerly VP of Brock’s Scaffolding and Shoring Assets division, has been appointed to lead Scaffsource. With 25 years of experience across commercial, industrial and special event sectors, his career spans hands-on field roles to senior executive leadership. In his new role, Mills will focus on strengthening operations, expanding capabilities and driving growth for customers and partners.