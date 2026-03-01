Brock Group names Smith, Garza to key leadership roles

Brock Group has announced two strategic leadership appointments.

Warren Smith, a 24-year company veteran, has been named president. He has held numerous leadership roles and is recognized for operational excellence, customer focus and a strong commitment to the company’s workforce and culture, making him wellsuited to lead Brock Texas into its next chapter.

Mario Garza, who joined Brock Group in 2018, has been named VP and GM with Brock Texas. He has played a key role in field execution, customer relationships and team development, with a dedication to continuous improvement and enhancing team effectiveness.