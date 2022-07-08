BrandSafway names president of industrial, energy, commercial

BrandSafway has named Gabriel McCabe to the position of president of its industrial, energy and commercial division, reporting to president and CEO Karl Fessenden.

In this role, McCabe will continue to drive growth in access, energy, coatings and refractory services.

McCabe joined BrandSafway in 2015 and was most recently president of its international division and has held a number of leadership positions across the company. Prior to his tenure at BrandSafway, McCabe spent more than 20 years at General Electric in its power and oil and gas businesses.

