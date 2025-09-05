Expand BrandSafway expands executive team with digital and commercial leaders J.P. Saini

BrandSafway has named J.P. Saini as senior VP and chief digital & information officer, and Ross Gourlay as head of commercial – international.

Saini brings over 25 years of experience in digital transformation, cybersecurity and M&A. Most recently, he served as executive VP and chief digital and technology officer at Sunbelt Rentals, where he led a successful digital overhaul and implemented integrated supply chain and data strategies.

Expand BrandSafway expands executive team with digital and commercial leaders2 Ross Gourlay

In his new role, Gourlay will lead commercial strategy across BrandSafway’s international operations, focusing on aligning business streams, strengthening contractual frameworks and enhancing commercial performance through structured processes and leadership.