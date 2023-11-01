BrandSafway has appointed Abu Zeya as executive VP and CFO.

BrandSafway appoints Zeya as EVP and CFO Abu Zeya BrandSafway

In this role, Zeya will continue to drive value creation, topline growth, market expansion and productivity. Zeya joined BrandSafway in 2021 serving as VP, Global Financial Planning and Analysis. Prior to joining the company, he spent nearly 20 years at Halliburton in financial leadership positions, including senior director of Investor Relations and finance director, Middle East.

For more information, visit brandsafway.com.