Bradley makes promotions within executive team

Bradley Corp. recently unveiled several promotions within its executive team, including Jon Dommisse, Nate Kogler and Mark Umhoefer.

Dommisse has been promoted to vice president of marketing and corporate communication. He will focus on expanding the reach of Bradley's globally recognized brand and strategic planning and supporting acquisition and partnership initiatives.

Kogler has been promoted to vice president of products and engineering. In his 20 years with Bradley, Kogler has progressed through the product management organization. His focus is on driving new product development and product strategy.

Umhoefer has been named CFO. Formerly vice president of finance, Umhoefer has been with Bradley since 1993 and has held progressive management, director and executive leadership roles over his finance department tenure.

