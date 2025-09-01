bp expands board with appointment of Hager

bp has appointed David Hager to its board as a non-executive director.

Hager brings more than 40 years of experience in the O&G industry, including extensive leadership in exploration, production and executive management. He served as executive chair of Devon Energy from 2021 to 2023, following his tenure as president and CEO from 2015 to 2021. Prior to that, he held the role of executive VP of exploration and production. Hager is also currently a non-executive director with MRC Global, a publicly traded U.S. infrastructure company.

