Blast Resource Group announced the promotion of Chris LeBoeuf, PE, to the role of COO.

Expand Blast Resource Group promotes LeBoeuf to COO Chris LeBoeuf, Blast Resource Group

A licensed professional engineer, LeBoeuf will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations, focusing on driving operational excellence, enhancing efficiency and executing strategic initiatives to support the company’s continued growth and success. Since joining the company in July 2023, LeBoeuf has been instrumental in shaping Blast Resource Group’s engineering and operational strategies, bringing extensive industry experience to his role.