Blackline hires six sales managers with BIC Recruiting's help

Based in Calgary, Canada, Blackline Safety provides personal and area gas monitoring, wearable safety technology, cloud-connected software and data analytics tools to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity in over 100 countries.

When the company needed help filling several key positions, it turned to BIC Recruiting, and six regional sales managers (RSMs) were hired.

Chris Brown was hired as RSM - Northeast; Jason Valdez was hired as RSM - Nebraska; Bayette Reiter was hired as RSM - South Texas; Holly Allen was hired as RSM - Louisiana; Scott McIlvain was hired as RSM - Virginia; and Chad Chamberlain was hired as RSM - Houston.

Chad Grady, regional sales director - U.S. South for Blackline, was confident that BIC Recruiting was fit for the job because of BIC's pervasive presence in industry.

"We are very familiar with BIC Magazine and all that it brings to the table," Grady said. "We knew that if BIC's recruiting team was as strong as its publication, we would have a winning team on our side."

Dennis Heckathorn, regional sales director - U.S. Northeast for Blackline, was highly impressed with the quality of the candidates BIC Recruiting presented.

"BIC Recruiting did a great job pre-screening the candidates based on conversations with me about what my expectations were, not only in regard to their knowledge but also other criteria we felt was best for each specific region," Heckathorn said. "They listened and provided well-qualified candidates."

Heckathorn also shared words of praise for Cherrie McBurney, BIC Recruiting's executive recruiter.

"For me, the relationship I built with my contact at BIC, Cherrie, was the biggest perk of using BIC Recruiting to find our new hires," he said. "I felt that she had our best interests in mind, and I appreciated the time she took talking with me to understand what I wanted and who I was looking for."

"I recommend you spend time with BIC's recruiters to see how they work and, more importantly, to let them see how you work. Have regular conversations to review the process and make sure it is flowing as needed. Ultimately, this is about finding the best candidates for the role, and BIC Recruiting was the avenue that provided the best for us."

According to Reiter, BIC Recruiting was the obvious choice when she began searching for her new role.

"I felt that BIC did an excellent job identifying the strengths of both applicant and employer," she said. "BIC was keen on listening to and understanding the goals of each party. The interview process was professional and efficient, yet warm and friendly.

"BIC has the most impressive recruiting reputation in industry and is a trusted business partner. I wouldn't trust my future with anyone else."

For more information about BIC Recruiting, visit BICRecruiting.com or call (281) 538-9996.

For more information on Blackline Safety, visit www.blacklinesafety.com or call (877) 869-7212.