Bilfinger recently welcomed Cheryl Tague as director of quality, North America.

With more than 35 years of career experience in quality, she has worked in the industrial sector servicing the petrochemical, power, refining, LNG, pulp and paper, water and renewables markets.

Tague is based out of Bilfinger's Deer Park, Texas, office and will oversee quality performance and reporting throughout North America.

For more information, visit www.northamerica.bilfinger.com or call (346) 298-6800.